Cancel all the things

I just added a feature to Treeherder which lets you cancel a set of jobs (say, from a botched try push) much more easily. I’m hopeful that this will be helpful in keeping our resource usage on try more under control.

It uses the “pinboard” feature of Treeherder which very few people are familiar with, so I made a very short video tutorial on how to make use of this feature and put it on the Joy of Automation channel:

Happy cancelling!