mozregression’s new mascot

Spent a few hours this morning on a few housekeeping issues with mozregression. The web site was badly in need of an update (it was full of references to obsolete stuff like B2G and codefirefox.com) and the usual pile of fixes motivated a new release of the actual software. But most importantly, mozregression now has a proper application icon / logo, thanks to Victoria Wang!

One of the nice parts about working at Mozilla is the flexibility it offers to just hack on stuff that’s important, whether or not it’s part of your formal job description. Maintaining mozregression is pretty far outside my current set of responsibilities (or even interests), but I keep it going because it’s a key tool used by developers team here and no one else seems willing to take it over. Fortunately, tools like appveyor and pypi keep the time suckage to a mostly-reasonable level.