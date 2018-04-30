metricsgraphics movements
Just wanted to give a quick update on some things that have been happening with the metrics graphics since I stepped up to help with maintainership a few months ago:
- Hamilton’s back as co-maintainer! This has been especially helpful as he understands much of the historical context of metricsgraphics better than I do.
- We’ve merged in a large number of small fixes and improvements into the codebase, thanks to myself and a number of other contributors. Special shout-out to Thomas Champagne, who has contributed a large number of nifty new features.
- We moved the project from Mozilla to its own organization on github. This feels like a much better way forward for a project which is supposed to be useful far outside the bounds of Mozilla, and hopeful makes contributors feel more like the first-class citizens of the project that they actually are.
- We have a GSOC intern! As part of the Mozilla GSOC, Yunhao Zheng is going to be working on adding rich brushing/zooming support to Metrics Graphics, which should be quite useful for visualizing complex data in projects like Perfherder (Project outline, Yunhao’s proposal)