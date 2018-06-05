Mission Control 1.0

Just a quick announcement that the first “production-ready” version of Mission Control just went live yesterday, at this easy-to-remember URL:

https://missioncontrol.telemetry.mozilla.org

For those not yet familiar with the project, Mission Control aims to track release stability and quality across Firefox releases. It is similar in spirit to arewestableyet and other crash dashboards, with the following new and exciting properties:

Uses the full set of crash counts gathered via telemetry, rather than the arbitrary sample that users decide to submit to crash-stats

Results are available within minutes of ingestion by telemetry (although be warned initial results for a release always look bad)

The denominator in our crash rate is usage hours, rather than the probably-incorrect calculation of active-daily-installs used by arewestableyet (not a knock on the people who wrote that tool, there was nothing better available at the time)

We have a detailed breakdown of the results by platform (rather than letting Windows results dominate the overall rates due to discrepencies in usage)

In general, my hope is that this tool will provide a more scientific and accurate idea of release stability over time. There’s lots more to do, but I think this is a promising start. Much gratitude to kairo, calixte, chutten and others who helped build my understanding of this area.

The dashboard itself an easier thing to show than talk about, so I recorded a quick demonstration of some of the dashboard’s capabilities and published it on air mozilla: