Blog moving back to wrla.ch

House keeping news: I’m moving this blog back to the wrla.ch domain from wlach.github.io. This domain sorta kinda worked before (I set up a netlify deploy a couple years ago), but the software used to generate this blog referenced github all over the place in its output, so it didn’t really work as you’d expect. Anyway, this will be the last entry published on wlach.github.io: my plan is to turn that domain into a set of redirects in the future.

I don’t know how many of you are out there who still use RSS, but please update your feeds. I have filed a bug to update my Planet Mozilla entry, so hopefully the change there will be seamless.

Why? Recent events have made me not want to tie my public web presence to a particular company (especially a larger one, like Microsoft). I don’t have any immediate plans to move this blog off of github, but this gives me that option in the future. For those wondering, the original rationale for moving to github is in this post. Looking back, the idea of moving away from a VPS and WordPress made sense, the move away from my own domain less so. I think it may have been harder to set up static hosting (esp. with HTTPS) at that time, though I might also have just been ignorant.

In related news, I decided to reactivate my twitter account: you can once again find me there as @wrlach (my old username got taken in my absence). I’m not totally thrilled about this (I basically stand by what I wrote a few years ago, except maybe the concession I made to Facebook being “ok”), but it seems to be where my industry peers are. As someone who doesn’t have a large organic following, I’ve come to really value forums where I can share my work. That said, I’m going to be very selective about what I engage with on that site: I appreciate your understanding.